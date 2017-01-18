Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Info theft trial lacks questions on crime

Info theft trial lacks questions on crime

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday reopened the trial of seven alleged thieves, with court officials questioning defendants about their employment status, among other matters, but not about the nature of their alleged crimes.

Six Nigerian defendants, several of whom are professional footballers, and one Cambodian, were brought to court for yesterday’s hearing. The men were arrested in May last year after Cambodian police received a tip from their Australian counterparts alleging the men had stolen bank account information.

In court yesterday, judge Tob Chhun Heng and prosecutor Um Sopheak questioned five of the defendants about their jobs in the Kingdom and whether they had received items from, or sent money to, Australia.

All five said they had received gifts and other items from family members and friends based in Australia, but no questions were asked about how or whether the defendants obtained bank codes or hacked bank accounts.

In a previous hearing in November, the judge had asked the defendants about their backgrounds and relationship to one another, and then postponed the hearing. The trial is expected to continue today.

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".