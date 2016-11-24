Adhoc staffer Lim Mony is escorted into the Supreme Court yesterday for a hearing. Photo supplied

Jailed rights staff make case for freedom

Four staffers from the human rights group Adhoc and an election official, imprisoned in a case widely considered politically motivated, yesterday urged the Supreme Court to release them on bail.

After yesterday’s hearing, presiding judge Kim Sathavy said a ruling would be delivered on November 30.

The group, accused of bribing the purported mistress of CNRP deputy president Kem Sokha, has been behind bars for seven months.

During yesterday’s session, Sam Sokong, lawyer for imprisoned National Election Committee deputy secretary general Ny Chakrya, a former Adhoc worker, submitted a motion to invalidate the decision by the lower courts to detain his client, which was dismissed by judge Sathavy.

His brother Ny Sokha, Adhoc’s investigations director, asked the court to grant bail so the group could continue their work serving the public.

Sokha’s argument also touched on his age, health and the impact on his family, while he also offered to forfeit his passport if the court considered him a flight risk.

“It has been seven months already and the detention is not reasonable,” he said.