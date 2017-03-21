Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Japan jobs fail to appear

Worker representatives wait at the Ministry of Interior to deliver a petition accusing Cambodia-Japan Care Skills Training Center of cheating some 60 would-be migrant workers out of $4,000 each.
Worker representatives wait at the Ministry of Interior to deliver a petition accusing Cambodia-Japan Care Skills Training Center of cheating some 60 would-be migrant workers out of $4,000 each. Hong Menea

Japan jobs fail to appear

Nearly 60 workers claiming they were cheated out of $4,000 each by the Cambodia-Japan Care Skills Training Center – a private company – yesterday submitted petitions to the ministries of interior and labour asking them to launch investigations into their case.

Mom Moa, representing 58 trainees, said the workers come from eight provinces, including Kandal, Takeo, Pursat and Prey Veng.

He said the workers paid $4,000 to the centre in question in 2015 and received training but have been waiting ever since to be placed in a job in Japan as promised.

“All of them were trained already,” he said. “Some trained for three months or six months [to learn] the Japanese language, but until now, they haven’t gone to Japan.”

Och Sam Nang, 34, from Kampot, said they were told by the centre that they had to pay $8,000 if they wanted to work in Japan, but were given the option to only pay 50 percent of the costs before going to Japan.

The trainees claim they were lured with promises of Japan-based jobs with monthly salaries of up to $2,000, in addition to bonuses.

“[It’s been] more than one year, and we still haven’t gotten a job,” he said. “We are very hopeless. Now, we don’t want to get a job. We just want to get our $4,000 back.”

La Sophin, deputy director of the Cambodia-Japan Care Skills Training Center, which has a recruitment branch in Takeo, said he had received the information regarding the complaints and would be discussing potential solutions with his boss.

Ministry officials said they would examine the case.

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.