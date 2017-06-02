Social media activist and one-time opposition darling Thy Sovantha, seen in an image circulated on social media advocating voting for the CPP. Facebook

Jumping ship: Sovantha officially joins CPP

After flirting with the Cambodian People’s Party for more than a year, former CNRP darling Thy Sovantha announced yesterday that she had officially joined the ruling party, citing Kem Sokha’s alleged marital indiscretions as the reason for her defection.

“I don’t mind that people still do not know the truth and criticise me, but even Mr Kem Sokha recognises that he committed a mistake, because he asked for a pardon letter from our King,” she said, referring to a pardon given to Sokha following his conviction for refusing to honour court summonses.

While Sovantha was once a popular youth figure who used social media as a forum to attract votes for the CNRP, she yesterday claimed she was bringing along 100,000 people with her to the CPP.

Last year, Sovantha sued Sokha for $1 million for allegedly referring to her disparagingly in a purported leaked conversation between himself and another woman.

Shortly thereafter, leaked text messages appeared detailing conversations between her and the premier’s son, Hun Manith, in which they appeared to conspire to discredit Sokha.

Yon Sineat