Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Jumping ship: Sovantha officially joins CPP

Social media activist and one-time opposition darling Thy Sovantha, seen in an image circulated on social media advocating voting for the CPP. Facebook
Social media activist and one-time opposition darling Thy Sovantha, seen in an image circulated on social media advocating voting for the CPP. Facebook

Jumping ship: Sovantha officially joins CPP

After flirting with the Cambodian People’s Party for more than a year, former CNRP darling Thy Sovantha announced yesterday that she had officially joined the ruling party, citing Kem Sokha’s alleged marital indiscretions as the reason for her defection.

“I don’t mind that people still do not know the truth and criticise me, but even Mr Kem Sokha recognises that he committed a mistake, because he asked for a pardon letter from our King,” she said, referring to a pardon given to Sokha following his conviction for refusing to honour court summonses.

While Sovantha was once a popular youth figure who used social media as a forum to attract votes for the CNRP, she yesterday claimed she was bringing along 100,000 people with her to the CPP.

Last year, Sovantha sued Sokha for $1 million for allegedly referring to her disparagingly in a purported leaked conversation between himself and another woman.

Shortly thereafter, leaked text messages appeared detailing conversations between her and the premier’s son, Hun Manith, in which they appeared to conspire to discredit Sokha.

Yon Sineat

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

A CPP campaign rally crosses paths with an opposition CNRP rally in the capital's Meanchey district on the first day of campaigning last month.

CNRP to go ahead with rally plans

The Cambodia National Rescue Party has been told it will not be allowed to hold its final commune election campaign rally at Phnom Penh’s Freedom P

Prime Minister’s Bodyguard Unit members march during anniversary celebrations in September last year. Opposition commune council candidates in Kandal fear the voter lists in their communes have been stacked with members of the bodyguard unit that don’t reside in the area.

Deployed for the campaign? CNRP concerned at number of soldiers registering in some communes

With the commune election now just days away, Cambodia National Rescue Party candidates in four provinces say they believe their communes have been