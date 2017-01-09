Search form

K Speu cops net 7 robbery suspects

Seven men who allegedly participated in an armed Phnom Penh home invasion late last month were apprehended by authorities in the capital and Kampong Speu province on Friday.

The men were suspected of breaking into a home in Por Senchey district on December 26 and shooting a security guard who survived, before tying up and robbing the family that lived there.

Sok Khemarin, director of the Ministry of Interior’s penal police department, said the suspects had committed a similar crime before and will be sent to court today.

Hun Sohun, Kampong Speu’s Thpong district police chief, said his forces apprehended two of the seven fugitives and found an AK-47 in one of their homes.

“The two were arrested while at a birthday party and were handed over to the Ministry of Interior . . . We knew the suspects used five AK rifles,” Sohun said.

According to a police report, the seven suspects were identified as Y Sophorn, 35; Sun Bunthoeun, 35; Sat Thim, 38; Oeun Sopha, 33; Horm Han, 44; Meas Thim, 36; and Svay Tak, 38. Sophorn is allegedly responsible for shooting the security guard.

