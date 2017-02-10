Kampong Chhnang graft alleged

Kampong Chhnang’s provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries yesterday ordered its officials to investigate a complaint filed by more than 200 fishing families against the director of the Boribor district Fisheries Administration, Kang Chandarith.

On Tuesday, provincial agriculture department director Ngin Hun received a report from the Boribor district governor stating that 213 fishing families paid Chandarith up to 3 million riel in bribes (about $750) for permission to fish with their traps and 200-metre-long nets.

Despite allegedly receiving the bribes, Chandarith ordered his officials to destroy the fishermen’s tools. “I secretly sent my officials to investigate. If there is enough evidence, Chandarith will be arrested,” Hun said.

Boribor governor Khoun Sarom confirmed he had reported the case to the provincial governor. Chandarith could not be reached.