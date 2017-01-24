Police and bystanders mill around the site of a truck accident that left 25 commuting workers injured yesterday in Kampong Speu’s Samrong Tong district. Photo supplied

Kampong Speu garment truck crash leaves 25 injured

Twenty-five workers were injured yesterday when a garment truck overturned while attempting to pass another vehicle in Kampong Speu’s Samrong Tong district, according to the Ministry of Labour.

Six of the workers sustained serious injuries while 19 others only suffered minor injuries, according to a news release by the ministry.

The National Social Security Fund was providing assistance to the workers. As of yesterday, 12 workers were being treated at the Kampong Speu Referral Hospital; eight others at Kandal’s Ang Snuol District Referral Hospital and five at private clinics.

“Because the number of traffic accidents is still significant, even with the appropriate ministries trying their best, we will continue to work with the [Ministry of Interior’s] national committee to prevent traffic accidents and to strengthen safety,” said Heng Sour, spokesman for the ministry.

Officials will ensure that all drivers have a valid licence and have proper driving training, he added. Officials will also inform workers to make sure that their driver is professional.

Kampong Speu police chief Sam Samoun said the truck was speeding as it attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control, causing it to go off the road and overturn. The driver escaped, he said. A total of 30 workers were riding in the truck.

Pav Sina, president of the Collective Union of Movement of Workers, said traffic accidents were still a concern, despite NSSF figures showing a drop last year.