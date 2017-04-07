Search form

Deputy district police officer Yon Kong, who reportedly led a drug raid during which an unarmed student was shot in the arm. FRESH NEWS
Kandal court probing police who shot man

The Kandal Provincial Court opened an investigation this week into the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man by a Kandal Stung district police officer during a purported drug raid on March 17.

Kandal provincial prosecutor Leav Sreng yesterday said the court received a provincial police report on the case last Tuesday, but declined to offer details.

One Preah Puth commune police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that on March 17, Yon Kong, deputy district police chief, led a drug raid on a group of fishermen. When the police arrived, one officer opened fire and hit Meng Vannara, 19.

“The two parties had settled the case at the district hall after the victim agreed to take $500 from the deputy district police chief,” said the officer.

Vannara and Kong could not be reached yesterday, and district police chief Men Chanrith declined to comment.

“The case is in process,” Kandal provincial police chief Eav Chamroeun said. “I sent the case to the court and asked the prosecutor about it.”

“The case was fine and was long ago and now you redig it up,” said Chamroeun. “I really hate it; I had sent the report to the court and [the officer] will get what he deserves.”

Kandal deputy prosecutor Sam Rithyveasna said the case was now in the hands of an investigating judge. “We will wait and see how the judge studies the facts of the case,” he said.

