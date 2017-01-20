Search form

Over 100kgs of live turtles and snakes being busted in a wildlife crackdown earlier this week in Kandal's Mok Kampol district. Photo supplied.
Kandal officials seize 130KG of wild reptiles

A haul of wild snakes and tortoises, totalling more 130 kilograms, was seized on Wednesday evening near National Road 6A in Kandal province’s Muk Kampoul district.

Yuen Sarat, Muk Kampoul district police chief of staff, said yesterday that locals in Prek Anchanh commune’s Prek Taben village reported seeing an unidentified van drive off after stopping to unload six bags, which they suspected contained illegal goods.

Upon investigating, Muk Kampoul district authorities found that the six bags on the road contained 122 kilograms of wild snakes and 10 kilograms of tortoises.

“The snakes and tortoises were handed over to the Muk Kampoul district Forestry Administration to be released into the wild,” Sarat said.

