Kickback claim Police chief in Sisophon ‘took bribe’

A sisophon town deputy police chief has been accused of taking a $2,000 bribe from a detained suspect’s mother and then failing to follow through on his pledge to secure her son’s release from prison.

Ieng Toeu, 46, a resident of Kbal Spean village in M’kak commune, yesterday said she planned to file a complaint with provincial police about the bribe she allegedly paid to Ith Neath about five months ago.

Toeu said her son was arrested on December 2 by a group of local police that included Neath.

“I went there and met Ith Neath, who said if I gave him $2,000, he would find a way to release my son in 10 to 15 days,” she said. “If he could not, he would give me the money back.”

Her son, however, remains in pretrial detention. Toeu said she called Neath, who allegedly told her to wait until May 2. Since then, she said, he has been unreachable.

Neath told The Post yesterday he was too busy to talk when reached for comment, and ignored subsequent calls.

Ath Khem, chief of Banteay Meanchey provincial police, said the briber and the one who accepted the bribe would face the same penalty.