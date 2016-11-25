Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Kickboxer accused of detention, sex abuse

Champion kickboxer Korn Chantha poses this week in Phnom Penh with items he allegedly used to assault his girlfriend. Photo supplied
Champion kickboxer Korn Chantha poses this week in Phnom Penh with items he allegedly used to assault his girlfriend. Photo supplied

Kickboxer accused of detention, sex abuse

A champion kickboxer is due to face court this morning for allegedly detaining, torturing and sexually assaulting his teenage girlfriend.

Korn Chantha, winner of the 2015 Red Bull Championship, allegedly abused 17-year-old Yen Thera, a worker at a clothing store on Koh Pich, over two days at a rental home the pair share in Tuol Sangke commune, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh.

Tuol Sangke commune police chief Huy Hean said the 25-year-old, driven by “jealously”, deprived his girlfriend of food, stripped her naked, cut her hair, beat her and sexually violated her with a foreign object.

“It is not a drug-driven case or drug-consumption case, but the suspect is a very jealous man and he abused the victim,” he said.

Chantha – who works as a soldier and fights for a club linked to Intervention Division 2 – also allegedly used a broomstick to repeatedly beat Thera and threatened to kill her with a cleaver, Hean said.

The ordeal then spilled out onto the street when Thera managed to escape and run to a local market while Chantha was in the bathroom at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Hean said that Chantha chased and caught his victim and continued his attack until his victim’s screams alerted nearby district police officers, who came to her aid and arrested Chantha.

Russey Keo district police chief Tieng Chansa said Chantha would be sent to court today.

Contact authors: Kim Sarom and Yeun Ponlork
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".