Champion kickboxer Korn Chantha poses this week in Phnom Penh with items he allegedly used to assault his girlfriend. Photo supplied

Kickboxer accused of detention, sex abuse

A champion kickboxer is due to face court this morning for allegedly detaining, torturing and sexually assaulting his teenage girlfriend.

Korn Chantha, winner of the 2015 Red Bull Championship, allegedly abused 17-year-old Yen Thera, a worker at a clothing store on Koh Pich, over two days at a rental home the pair share in Tuol Sangke commune, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh.

Tuol Sangke commune police chief Huy Hean said the 25-year-old, driven by “jealously”, deprived his girlfriend of food, stripped her naked, cut her hair, beat her and sexually violated her with a foreign object.

“It is not a drug-driven case or drug-consumption case, but the suspect is a very jealous man and he abused the victim,” he said.

Chantha – who works as a soldier and fights for a club linked to Intervention Division 2 – also allegedly used a broomstick to repeatedly beat Thera and threatened to kill her with a cleaver, Hean said.

The ordeal then spilled out onto the street when Thera managed to escape and run to a local market while Chantha was in the bathroom at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Hean said that Chantha chased and caught his victim and continued his attack until his victim’s screams alerted nearby district police officers, who came to her aid and arrested Chantha.

Russey Keo district police chief Tieng Chansa said Chantha would be sent to court today.