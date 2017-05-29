Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections.
Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections. Heng Chivoan

Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Imprisoned political analyst and social commentator Kim Sok announced yesterday that he will go on a hunger strike in Prey Say prison until the June 4 commune elections.

In a letter sent yesterday to his lawyer, Choung Choungy, Sok called on citizens to vote to change Cambodia’s leadership.

“The current leadership from local to national levels has infected the country with the virus of crime and corruption,” Sok wrote in the letter.

Sok was arrested in February on defamation charges after obliquely suggesting the ruling CPP may have been to blame for the murder of political analyst Kem Ley.

Ley was murdered in July in an assassination widely believed to be politically motivated.

“I am more desperate to vote for changing the commune chiefs for the development of our country than I am to have rice to feed my stomach and continue life,” Sok added.

Despite publicising the letter, Choungy did not address his client’s inflammatory remarks, saying only that he hopes a date will be set for his hearing as soon as possible.

By Soth Keomsoeun

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

CNRP commune chief candidate Khum Rany photographed near her family home.

After years of taking on a sugar company, Preah Vihear activist tries hand as CNRP candidate

In sleepy Sre Preang town in Preah Vihear province, two abandoned bulldozers sit on either side of the street in front of Brame Commune Hall.

CNRP spokesperson Yim Sovann seen speaking at an event in a photograph posted on his Facebook page. Facebook

NEC says it cannot force firms to offer time off for elections

In response to a CNRP request to allow garment workers to take a day off on the Monday after the June 4 commune elections, the National Election Co