Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhon shake hands with Korean Ambassador Kim Weon Jin in Phnom Penh yesterday after signing the $400 million deal for giving Korean loans to Cambodia. Pha Lina

Kingdom and South Korea ink $400M package

Foreign Affairs Minister Prak Sokhonn and South Korean Ambassador Kim Weon Jin yesterday signed two loan packages totalling more than $400 million, largely for infrastructure development.

The first loan package included $350 million for a handful of projects, including, among other things, health care, rural roads and sewage systems.

The other agreement sets out a more than $67.4 million loan to upgrade National Road 48, which runs through Koh Kong province.