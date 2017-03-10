Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - In the King’s name: Party Law amendments now official

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
King Norodom Sihamonim, pictured watching boat races during Phnom Penh’s Water Festival celebrations last November, was in China when amendments to the Law on Political Parties were signed. Heng Chivoan

In the King’s name: Party Law amendments now official

A raft of widely criticised amendments to the Law on Political Parties was signed in the King’s absence on Tuesday, documents circulated yesterday reveal.

The new law, which human rights observers have said is a “death knell for democracy” and a “triumph of dictatorship”, was signed by Senate President Say Chhum and circulated yesterday by Fresh News – an outlet often used by the government to disseminate documents.

King Norodom Sihamoni, whose signature marks the final step in the process for any law to be implemented, was in China for a medical checkup at the time of signing.

The new law forbids convicted criminals from holding leadership positions within a political party, and gives unprecedented powers to the Ministry of Interior, which can recommend the Supreme Court dissolve parties without an appeal. The impending amendments saw former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy resign, prompting a party leadership reshuffle.

The amendments were passed by the National Assembly, then approved by the Senate and Constitutional Council in less than three weeks.

Contact author: Erin Handley
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.

Phnom Penh eats: Khmer-style snails at The Snack

While foreigners may find the menu at The Snack unusual, the crabs, snails and ambiguously-named "inside of cow" will bring back memories of high school lunches for many Cambodians.