Cambodian-owned shops on the Poipet border were shut down by owners before a crackdown by Thai authorities earlier this month. Photo supplied

Knockoff crackdown protested

Cambodian vendors operating at Thailand’s Rong Kluea Market expressed “deep concern” after Thai authorities imposed stiff new penalties on the prohibited import and trade of counterfeit goods throughout the country.

One of the Cambodian vendors, Bun Heng, told The Post yesterday that Thai authorities have warned them that those who continue to bring in such products could face up to four years’ imprisonment or a fine not exceeding almost $11,500.

Heng claimed that the Rong Kluea Market director had said the penalties came in response to a riot by Cambodian vendors over a counterfeit raid last February. Cambodian vendors have continued to sell the goods despite a series of crackdowns on pirated products since then.

“Seventy percent of all Cambodian vendors [in Rong Kluea] are selling fake goods . . . They have closed their stores as they are afraid of the Thai authorities who might arrest them and seize their goods,” garment vendor Thai Tola said.

According to Tola, a group of vendors will gather today in front of Poipet Town Hall, across the border in Banteay Meanchey province, to submit a petition seeking Prime Minister Hun Sen’s intervention.