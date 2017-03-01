Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Knockoff vendors want PM’s help with Thailand

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
More than 200 vendors hold banners to demand Prime Minister Hun Sen's intervention for the Thai crackdown on fake products in Poipet yesterday. Photo supplied

Knockoff vendors want PM’s help with Thailand

More than 200 Cambodian vendors from Rong Kluea Market in Thailand showed up at Banteay Meanchey’s Poipet Town Hall yesterday to submit a petition seeking Prime Minister Hun Sen’s intervention after a series of crackdowns on counterfeit goods by Thai authorities. The vendors staged the protest after missing out on business for more than a week.

According to a copy of the petition, the vendors are appealing to Hun Sen to negotiate with Thai authorities for permission to continue selling their goods.

Sem Som, one of the vendors, said, “We could not sell [our goods] for more than a week after the Thai authorities came to seize them without informing us. Most of the vendors need the money to support their families.”

After a crackdown early last year, Thai authorities set a deadline of April 2016 for the vendors to stop selling counterfeits. Poipet governor Ngor Meng Chroun said officials “are negotiating with Thai authorities but they are asking us to follow their law”.

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiography.