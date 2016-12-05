Labour Ministry warns workers to avoid firm

The Ministry of Labour on Friday issued a warning asking potential migrant workers to refrain from using the services of an unlicensed recruitment agency that was promising to send Cambodians to Australia for work.

The announcement said the firm, Khmer Chouy Khmer, was operating out of a mobile office and ministry officials were yet to find any of its employees.

The company was accepting $2,500 in return for setting up locals with jobs in Australia. “This company is not licensed to send the Khmer people to work abroad,” the statement read. Ministry spokesman Heng Sour said they had received complaints from people who had been cheated by the firm, and after filing a complaint with anti-human trafficking officials, the case is now in court.

Earlier this year, the ministry issued guidelines, such as requiring licences and mandatory training for migrants, to regulate agencies after a spate of abuse cases.