Land survey for Royal’s K Rong project begins

Authorities on Preah Sihanouk province’s Koh Rong island yesterday started measuring out a land concession given to the Royal Group, which is building a five-star hotel and resort, in order to allow the company to develop the area and to provide plots to some villagers with whom it is in a land dispute.

Koh Rong commune chief Uong Nith said that the provincial level had instructed him to begin carrying out the surveying to allow authorities to properly register the land and allow its use, and that he had hosted the first meeting of the involved officials in the morning.

Heam Lann, one of the villagers, said that about 20 people had come to measure the land in his area in the morning, and that villagers were hopeful it would lead to an end to the dispute. “We heard that they came to measure it to make titles for the villagers,” he said.

According to a document signed by Deputy Provincial Governor Son Phorn on November 25, the work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday, allowing the land to be allocated privately.

“Register the private land of the state with the provincial hall, in order to allow Royal Group to develop in compliance with government policy,” it instructs. Royal Group, owned by tycoon Kith Meng, received a 99-year lease to develop Koh Rong in 2008.