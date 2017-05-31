Authorities inspect the scene where Cambodian fishermen found a Lao national's body along the Mekong river on Monday in Strung Treng province. Photo supplied

Lao man found in Mekong after boat sinks

Cambodian fishermen found the body of a Lao man floating in the Mekong River on Monday morning in Stung Treng province, local police said yesterday. Horm Navy, police chief of Thala Barivat’s Preah Romkil commune, said that the victim was Thorng Buth, 40.

He was a resident of Koh Det village in Champasak province in Laos, about 700 metres from the Cambodia border.

According to Navy, the victim’s brother, Thorng Lam, 38, told police that the two were fishing on Saturday when their boat sank in a rainstorm. Navy said the victim’s brother managed to swim ashore, but that the victim himself disappeared and an initial search failed.

Cambodian fishermen found the body near Koh La Ngor village on Monday and called the police chief. “The victim’s body was handed to the family for the funeral on Monday morning,” Navy said.