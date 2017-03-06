Lao man held over 5kg of meth in Stung Treng

A 39-year-old Laotian man was sent to Stung Treng Provincial Court yesterday following his arrest the day before for allegedly smuggling about 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, police said yesterday.

San Nimol, Stung Treng provincial anti-drug deputy police chief, identified the suspect as Maisorn Sainhakham, a farmer from Nadi village in Bolikhamsai province in Laos. He was arrested by provincial police with cooperation from officials from the Ministry of Interior.

“The offender was arrested by the anti-drug department [and] handed to the provincial police station,” he said.

Nimol said the suspect was arrested at 9am on Saturday at a bridge in Kham Phan village, in Strung Treng district’s Samaki commune.

“The suspect hid the drugs in a bag, and the drugs had been packed into five packages,” he said.