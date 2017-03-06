Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Lao man held over 5kg of meth in Stung Treng

Lao man held over 5kg of meth in Stung Treng

A 39-year-old Laotian man was sent to Stung Treng Provincial Court yesterday following his arrest the day before for allegedly smuggling about 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, police said yesterday.

San Nimol, Stung Treng provincial anti-drug deputy police chief, identified the suspect as Maisorn Sainhakham, a farmer from Nadi village in Bolikhamsai province in Laos. He was arrested by provincial police with cooperation from officials from the Ministry of Interior.

“The offender was arrested by the anti-drug department [and] handed to the provincial police station,” he said.

Nimol said the suspect was arrested at 9am on Saturday at a bridge in Kham Phan village, in Strung Treng district’s Samaki commune.

“The suspect hid the drugs in a bag, and the drugs had been packed into five packages,” he said.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiography.