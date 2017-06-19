Late-filed complaints discarded by the NEC

Cambodia’s National Election Committee last week rejected 33 of 61 complaints filed over the conduct of June 4’s commune election, according to a statement.

The statement, released on Saturday, said the committee last week reviewed 49 complaints and ruled that 33 were submitted after the deadline, and therefore invalid.

It did not detail about what action would be taken on the 16 additional complaints reviewed so far.

Of the rejected complaints, 22 were filed by the CNRP, including 19 requests for recounts and three allegations of criminal breaches of the Election Law.

The opposition’s complaints covered communes in Phnom Penh, as well as Pursat, Siem Reap, Takeo, Tbong Khmum, Kompong Speu and Kandal provinces.

The 10 complaints rejected from the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, meanwhile, were all related to recounts, and covered results in Phnom Penh, Banteay Meanchey, Ratanakkiri and Prey Veng.

One rejected complaint was filed by unspecified “people”, the statement read.

In two other separate statements released on Friday, the NEC revealed details about decisions to reject recounts in Phnom Penh’s Svay Pak commune and in Komrou commune, in Banteay Meanchey’s Thma Pouk district.

In the former case, the result will remain in the CNRP’s favour, at 2,811 votes to the CPP’s 2,806. In the latter case in Banteay Meanchey, the CPP will remain the victors, with 1,125 votes to the opposition’s 1,122.