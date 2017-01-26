Lawmakers push probe into sex worker’s death

A group of six CNRP lawmakers have sent letters to three separate ministries demanding justice for a Phnom Penh sex worker who died on January 1 while allegedly fleeing Daun Penh district security guards.

The lawmakers have requested that the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Women’s Affairs create a committee for the case, and asked the Ministry of Justice to charge suspects “to end impunity in Cambodia, according to copies of the letters seen by The Post.

The body of sex worker Pen Kunthea was found a few days after her death in the capital’s Chbar Ampov I commune, said district police chief Hun Sophal, adding that her family had filed a complaint implicating Daun Penh district security guards in her death.

Daun Penh district police chief Huot Chan Yaran yesterday declined to comment, as did Kim Vutha, chief of the district security guards.

“[This case] is solved,” Vutha said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak said yesterday that the ministry had not yet received the letter, but that they did not plan to investigate the case.

“The victim died because she didn’t cooperate with the police and tried to run away,” he said, adding that “this letter’s motive is to create trouble, not to find justice.”

The letter stated that “the security guards chased sex workers. One of them … tried to run from one boat to another, but fell into the water [and drowned].”

Representatives of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the Ministry of Justice could not be reached.