Lightning claims 39th victim of year

A farmer died after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening while herding his cattle home in Kandal province’s Khsach Kandal district.

Chey Thom Commune Police Chief Kong An said yesterday that the victim, Mao Yean, 53, was tending to his cattle at a rice field located about 300 metres away from his home when it started to rain at around 4:30pm, and he decided to herd the cattle home.

“According to his wife, the victim was struck on his way home,” An said.

According to a report by the National Committee for Disaster Management, the number of deaths caused by lightning this year has risen to a total of 39 cases as of yesterday, with an additional 46 cases of injuries.

Spokesman for the committee Keo Vy yesterday appealed to people living in lowland and coastal areas to be cautious of inclement weather.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has predicted that rainstorms and lightning will increase in frequency over this week.