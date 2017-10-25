Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Loaded with lizards

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
An illegal wildlife haul including turtles, birds and rare snakes. Photo supplied

Loaded with lizards

Military Police officials apprehended two suspects in Takeo province’s Angkor Borei district on Monday for attempting to transport around 1 tonne of wildlife, including turtles, birds and rare snakes, to Vietnam.

The two men were travelling in a truck through the province when Military Police officials arrested them after finding the vehicle filled with crates containing mostly snakes, including the rare Indochinese spitting cobra and checkered keelback reticulated pythons, turtles and a few birds. Cheav Chandara, Takeo Provincial Court spokesman, said the truck was headed to Vietnam and the two men had been questioned by provincial Military Police.

“I ordered the Military Police to arrest [the men] and confiscate [the wildlife],” he said. Nheb Sorn, director at the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Department, said that some of the snakes were venomous and had been released at the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Most of the other snakes, turtles and birds had been released near a lake in the province. Despite efforts by conservationists, wildlife continues to be trafficked to neighbouring countries, where they can fetch a high price for use in traditional medicine and even for consumption.

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a

Life with the indigenous communities of Mondulkiri

The Indigenous People's Lodge in the lush highlands of Mondulkiri, one of the Kingdom's most sparsely populated provinces, offers of a taste of traditional life.

Watch our video to find out more.