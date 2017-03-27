Local man killed by tourist speedboat

A local Cham man was killed following a collision with a tourist speedboat on Friday in Kampot while the victim was attempting to construct a zipline across the river for his own tourism venture.

Chhun Chheun, Teuk Chhou district police spokesman, identified the victim as local resident Rot Mot, 49. According to Cheun, the driver of the boat was arrested and sent to Kampot provincial police station for “interrogation and further procedures”.

Provincial police chief Mao Chanmak Thura also said that the suspect was sent to court on Saturday. However, one source within the provincial police department who requested anonymity suggested the driver wasn’t actually in custody.

A man who claimed to have been the driver in question was reached at Jungle Jet River Tours’ office. The New Zealand native identified himself as “Geoff” and said he expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

“The other guy was completely at fault, [and] the company is in the clear,” he said, declining to elaborate on the details of the accident because of the ongoing investigation.