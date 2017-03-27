Man accused of adopting and raping niece

A 39-year-old man from Kratie province was arrested for allegedly raping his adopted daughter scores of times over the last two years, and is slated to be brought to court today on charges of raping a minor.

Suspect Leurt Dy, a resident of Chet Borey district, had adopted the 10-year-old from his Battambang-based sister in early 2015, because he did not have any of his own children, according to deputy district police chief Heng Buntheoun.

He then allegedly proceeded to rape her around seven to eight times each month thereafter.

“The last time he raped her was on March 23, and then he brought her home the next day, which is when she told her adopted mother,” Buntheoun said, relaying the victim’s account.

Dy threatened to kill the victim if she informed her adopted mother, he added. Nov Ratana, deputy chief for the province’s anti-human trafficking and juvenile protection police, said Dy could face five to 10 years in prison.

Ratana added that Dy had adopted the victim from his divorced sister, and had also recruited three of his nephews, who have since gone back, to work in his construction business.