Man alleged to have killed wife, himself

A husband who attempted to sell his “second wife” to a man in Thailand allegedly stabbed her to death out of jealously before then hanging himself on Friday in Banteay Meanchey province’s Malai district, according to local authorities.

Prom Thean, of the provincial military police, said that the victim, Sok Mom, 44, and the suspect, Korn Kim, 44, were local farmers who worked in Thailand during the off-season. “[We know] this is surely a murder case as the suspect left behind a pocketknife. We do not know who to arrest since the suspect died,” he said.

Malai district’s acting police chief, Lot Poleak, said Mom’s relatives told police that Kim had been angered by Mom talking to the Thai man, who eventually fell in love with her. A deal to sell Mom to the man was struck but fell through, and the couple went back to Cambodia.

On the day of the murder, Kim allegedly had an argument with Mom, who threatened to return to Thailand if he continued to argue with her. Kim allegedly stabbed her two to three times in the neck with the pocketknife hours later.

Kim then hanged himself from a tree about 300 metres behind his house.