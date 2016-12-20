Ouk Raksmey (centre) was arrested yesterday in Preah Sihanouk province after allegedly murdering his wife and two-year-old son earlier in the day. Photo supplied

Man allegedly kills wife, son

A 35-year-old man from Kampot’s Teuk Chhou district was arrested after a brief car chase yesterday in Preah Sihanouk province, where he had fled with his 5-year-old son after allegedly beating his 2-year-old son and 24-year-old wife to death with a hoe earlier in the day, police said.

Preah Sihanouk deputy police chief Ouk Phandarith said the suspect, Ouk Raksmey, was arrested after Kampot authorities notified police in the neighbouring province of the alleged murders. Police set up a checkpoint to intercept the suspect, but when he failed to stop, gave chase, ultimately shooting out the tyres of his vehicle at the Tor Pi roundabout in Sihanoukville’s Commune 4 at about 10:30am.

“After the arrest, police found a boy, the oldest son, Tha Thibpadey, 5, in the car as well,” he said. “We handed the suspect and the boy to Kampot provincial police to take further [action].”

Kampot town police chief Nhem Vet said the victims have been identified as Mok Saray, 24, and Tha Rothpiseth, 2. The suspect is a former Koh Touch commune clerk, who was suspended because of alleged drug use. He had been sent to rehabilitation, but wasn’t improving.

The suspect had attempted to commit suicide in the past as well, Vet added.

“During the interrogation, the suspect admitted that he killed his wife and his youngest son by using a hoe since he was heavily drunk and had a serious headache,” he said.

Police were still interrogating the suspect, but said he could face “intentional murder” charges, Vet said.

Mok Saru, 45, the wife’s sister, said she has asked for custody of her 5-year-old nephew.