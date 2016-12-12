Search form

Man arrested over axe attack against local cop

A 47-year-old Kandal man was arrested on Saturday night for striking a policeman on the back of his head with an axe during a wedding ceremony, according to police. Sien Sambath, Sambour Meas commune police chief, said the victim, 10-year commune police officer Pang Poeung, was directing traffic in front of the wedding hall when the suspect, Ream Hul, allegedly struck him in the head with the axe. “[The suspect] was drunk,” Sambath said.

“He requested to sing on stage, but he got denied and became angry.” He then turned his anger against Poeung, who as of yesterday was still receiving treatment. Poeung said the suspect’s family had offered him $500 to settle the case, but he requested $1,500 to cover his medical bills. Sambath, meanwhile, said Hul was sent to Muk Kampoul district police yesterday for questioning.

