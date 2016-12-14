Man dead after fall into kiln, police say

A 56-year-old man burned to death on Monday in Koh Kong’s Mondul Seima district after falling into the flames of a charcoal kiln on his farm, an official said yesterday. Bak Khlang commune police chief Lem Hy identified the victim as Ly Savoeurn, a farmer from Cham Yeam village.

The victim’s wife, Ouk Ly, 58, told police she discovered her husband’s remains after calling him several times and hearing no reply, Hy said. Ly then decided to go to their farm, about 2 kilometres away, to only find her husband’s phone in his shirt, which was hanging from the roof of their farm cottage.

She later found the bones and a skull in the kiln believed to be the remains of her husband, Hy said. The victim had mentioned he was feeling dizzy before going to the farm, according to the wife.

Hy said that after interviewing other family members and villagers, police had believed her story and ruled the death accidental.

In February, a Battambang man also fell into a charcoal kiln, burning to death. His wife and son sustained severe burns in their effort to save him.