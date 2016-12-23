Man drowns casting net in Siem Reap

A man drowned in Siem Reap on Wednesday when he fell into a river casting a fishing net while intoxicated.

Sun Eng, Svay Leu district police chief, said yesterday that the victim, Hae Hai, 47, was fishing and drinking beer with another 11 villagers when he fell into the river.

Eng said one villager, Yoeng Han, 45, told police the 12 men were fishing along the Otakae River. They took a break for lunch, eating some of the fish they caught, and according to Han, consumed four cases of beer between the 12 of them.

Han reportedly told police that after lunch, at about 3pm, while the other men were resting, the deceased grabbed a fishing net and went down to the river alone. Moments later, he fell in and drowned.

By the time his companions were able to pull him out, Hai was already dead.

“After the body examination, the experts concluded that the victim died of drowning, and the causes are drunkenness and carelessness,” Eng said.

After the examination, the victim’s body was returned to the family for a traditional funeral.