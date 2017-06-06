Man faces court after murdering police chief

A man who allegedly killed a commune police chief out of resentment on Friday in Tbong Khmum province’s Ponhea Krek district was placed in pre-trial detention for premeditated murder on Saturday.

According to a provincial police Facebook post on Saturday, the suspect, Nan Nak, 53, allegedly slashed Veal Mlou Commune Police Chief Seng Sokkem, 45, on the throat and face with a machete while the victim was on patrol with other colleagues. The suspect was arrested immediately at the scene.

A letter released by the provincial court the same day states that investigating Judge Hai Naiheng had issued a pre-trial detention letter ordering Nak to be held for premeditated murder.

Put Sraing, commune deputy police chief, said that the suspect resented the official for ordering him to go through a period of “education” after a domestic violence incident more than a year ago.

“Over a year ago there was violence in [his] family and our police called [him] for education at the station. It is a case of old anger,” he said.