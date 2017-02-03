Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Man felled as ‘illegally logging’ in Rattanakkiri forest

Man felled as ‘illegally logging’ in Rattanakkiri forest

A 25-year-old man died on Wednesday morning, reportedly struck by a falling tree as he illegally logged a forest in Rattanakkiri’s Sesan commune.

According to commune chief Sev Sven, victim Klan Beuk was illegally felling trees in a community forest near the Cambodian-Vietnamese border in an attempt to clear a plot of land on which to farm when the tree he was cutting fell on his head.

“He tried to cut the trees, but a big tree fell on his head and killed him. No one knew he was logging there until he died,” Sven said.

Sven said the villager broke the law by logging trees in that area, claiming the land is reserved for patrolling army and border officials.

Commune police officers examined the corpse to ensure there was no foul play.Sovan Bunthai, a community coordinator with human rights group Licadho, said yesterday that extensive illegal logging has occurred in that community forest.

“Illegal logging is going on in that forest by Vienamese men. They transport timber across Sesan river at night,” Bunthai said.

Contact author: Phak Seangly
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".