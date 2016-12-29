Man killed in fall while repairing factory’s roof

A construction worker fell to his death at a factory site in Kampong Chhnang yesterday.

Ek Dara, Kampong Chhanng commune police chief, said Chhuon Veasna, 23, died after falling 7 metres from the roof of M&V International garment factory at about 7:40am.

Veasna had been contracted to fix a metal roof at the site.

“The M&V factory had hired a Chinese construction company from Phnom Penh and we do not know the company’s name yet. I have assigned my forces to investigate it,” Dara said.

“We do not know what caused him to fall from the roof and we are investigating it … we do not know whether he slipped or if there was a technical error.”

Kampong Chhnang Free Trade Union representative Noun Samol told reporters that Veasna had sustained a head injury when he hit the concrete.

“He was pulling the old zinc off the roof to affix a new one when he fell down,” she said. Veasna was transported to a private hospital, where he died 20 minutes later.