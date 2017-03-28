Man killed over $2.50, police say

A construction worker was allegedly beaten to death in Sihanoukville on Sunday night by a colleague – who remains at large – following an argument over $2.50.

Commune 1 police chief Prak Puthea said the victim, Khun Tan, 25, received blows from a tree branch allegedly wielded by Chrin Uok, 32. Khun Tan died on the way to the hospital.

According to Khun Tan’s neighbours, Puthea said, Uok and Tan had an argument over money a few days before the beating. Uok had allegedly asked to borrow 10,000 riel (about $2.50) from Tan, promising to reimburse the money when he received his salary. But Khun Tan reneged, the neighbours said.

Kem Leng, 42, Khun Tan’s landlord, said Tan returned from work drunk on Sunday night to find Uok waiting for him.

“The suspect hit the victim several times, until he fainted,” he said.

Khun Tan’s wife, Nuon Chanthy, 22, said she “called the military police office, but the officer told me that he would arrest the suspect on the Monday”.

“After that, I called the commune police, but the suspect [had] escaped when the police arrived,” she said.

Puthea said the commune police are now searching for the suspect.