Man killed by train in Kampot while asleep on tracks

A man died early yesterday morning after being hit by a train while sleeping on the tracks in Kampot town.

Andong Khmer Commune Acting Police Chief Nget Chandara said that the victim was construction worker Korn Ravoeun, 47, of the commune’s Ou’touch village. Before the incident, Chandara said, Ravoeun drank heavily at a wedding, then began walking home around 3am.

“According to the site inspection, police concluded that the victim fell asleep between the railroad tracks and put his [left] arm on one of the tracks; the train hit and killed him,” severing his arm in the process, he said. Estimating the time of death at 4am, he added that authorities handed the victim’s body to his family for a funeral.

“[The] train company [Royal Railways] worked with authorities to introduce and educate the local people not to gather, sit, chit-chat or put things on the railway, but some people often pay no attention and do not adhere to the advice of the experts,” Chandara said.

Another man was killed on the tracks in Kampot province on June 5, allegedly while taking a nap following a drinking session.