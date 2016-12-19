Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Man killed while asleep on tracks

Man killed while asleep on tracks

A 22-year-old man was killed by a train after falling asleep on the railroad tracks early on Friday morning in Takeo province’s Krang Ro Ouk village according to local authorities.

Moeurng Sarun, Samrong district police chief, said the victim, Kuch Raksmey, was a farmer living in the village.

Sarun said that according to the victim’s father, Raksmey had attended his brother’s housewarming party, which began Thursday evening and didn’t end until 3am on Friday morning. Sarun confirmed that Raksmey was intoxicated at the time of his death.

“After attending the housewarming party, he decided to walk home along the railroad tracks. Everyone assumed that he had already gone to bed in the house. At about 4am, after hearing the train horn, the body was found in two pieces,” Sarun said, citing an account provided by the victim’s mother, Kem Sary.

The train horn, she told police, had been unusually long, prompting the family to check the tracks.

“In this case, it is not the mistake of the train operator, but the train company offered some money to the victim’s family for funeral,” Sarun added.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".