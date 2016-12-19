Man killed while asleep on tracks

A 22-year-old man was killed by a train after falling asleep on the railroad tracks early on Friday morning in Takeo province’s Krang Ro Ouk village according to local authorities.

Moeurng Sarun, Samrong district police chief, said the victim, Kuch Raksmey, was a farmer living in the village.

Sarun said that according to the victim’s father, Raksmey had attended his brother’s housewarming party, which began Thursday evening and didn’t end until 3am on Friday morning. Sarun confirmed that Raksmey was intoxicated at the time of his death.

“After attending the housewarming party, he decided to walk home along the railroad tracks. Everyone assumed that he had already gone to bed in the house. At about 4am, after hearing the train horn, the body was found in two pieces,” Sarun said, citing an account provided by the victim’s mother, Kem Sary.

The train horn, she told police, had been unusually long, prompting the family to check the tracks.

“In this case, it is not the mistake of the train operator, but the train company offered some money to the victim’s family for funeral,” Sarun added.