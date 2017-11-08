Search form

Man kills wife before attempting suicide days after release from jail

A Phnom Penh man killed his wife and attempted to commit suicide yesterday morning just days after getting out of prison.

Sao Sarith, Choam Chao II commune police chief, said suspect Chan Chivy, 30, had spent three and a half years in jail for theft and drug use, and “was just released six days ago”. The victim, Sok Kim, 41, worked in a restaurant at Boeng Trabek Market.

Landlord Penh Sok Heng said he and others heard the couple arguing, then heard the wife scream for help, prompting neighbours to alert police.

They attempted to intervene, he continued, but the suspect walked out of the room, cleaver in hand and covered in blood, and screamed, “Anyone who dares to get close to me, I will kill that one!”

He then stabbed himself and attempted to cut his own throat, Sok Heng said, adding that a police officer fired a shot into the air as a warning, but the suspect climbed onto the roof of the one-storey building and jumped down.

The suspect fell unconscious and police brought him to Preah Kossamak Hospital, where he remains under police supervision, according to Sarith.

