Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Man unearths 227kg bomb in Ratanakkiri

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
A 230 kilogram MK-82 bomb found in Ratanakiri province yesterday.

Man unearths 227kg bomb in Ratanakkiri

An excavator operator was lucky to escape with his life on Monday evening after striking a 1970s-era Mk-82 bomb while digging in Ratanakkiri province’s Lumphat district.

Chum Touch, police chief of Lbaing I commune, where the unexploded ordnance was found, said the excavator had unearthed the 227-kilogram bomb while he was digging to make a canal.

“It was lucky that his excavator did not crush the bomb, and that the bucket just touched the bomb and pulled it from the ground,” Touch said yesterday.

“We posted a sign and stationed [someone] there to prevent people from getting in there.” The US-made bomb had been situated about a metre below the ground, Touch said, adding that villagers had found a bomb of the same make about three years ago. The Cambodia Mine Action Centre is expected to come to haul the ordnance away within the next day or so, he added.

Cambodia’s eastern border with Vietnam was heavily bombed by the US during the 1970s in an effort to disrupt Vietcong supply lines.

According to the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, there are more than 38 million square metres of land contaminated by explosive remnants of war in Ratanakkiri alone.

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".