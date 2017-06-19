Authorities inspect containers filled with chemicals used to produce fake toiletries and medicine during a bust on Friday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied

Manager accused of storing illegal goods

Anti-economic Crime Police officials on Friday arrested a stock manager working for the Phuong Heng Company in Phnom Penh for his alleged involvement in the storage of illegal goods.

The deputy director of the Anti-Economic Crime Department at the Ministry of Interior, Long Sreng, said suspect Khun Samit, 48, worked as a stock manager at a Phuong Heng Company warehouse located on Street 430 in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

Sreng said anti-economic crime officials conducted the raid in concert with “experts” from the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Health, confiscating 150 30-litre containers filled with methanol, ingredients for making imitation coffee and shampoo, and two types of chemical substances used to produce fake serums and tablets for medicinal use. Sreng did not elaborate on the precise nature of the illicit substances found.

Officials at the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry could not be reached.

Sreng said the suspect was preliminarily charged with multiple crimes, including the possession of a strong acid without permission and the production of counterfeit medicine.

According to Sreng, Samit was sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for questioning yesterday afternoon. The suspect acknowledged he worked as a stock manager, but said he had no knowledge of whether the products were legal or illegal.