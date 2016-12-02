Search form

Manager killed in floor collapse at building site

The manager of a construction crew was crushed to death yesterday when the floor of the building he was working on in Phnom Penh collapsed, police said. Choam Chao commune deputy police chief Sao Sarith said the construction worker, Phon Toeu, 25, was from Svay Rieng province.

“The floor, weighing about 1,000 kilograms, fell on him and he died immediately at the site after he pulled out the support beams carelessly,” Sarith said. He added that the victim’s body had been handed to the family after an examination, and that a funeral was held at his hometown in the afternoon.

The victim’s brother Phon Kakada, 29, said that Toeu had been the manager of the construction project for about two months. Kakada said the project may have been understaffed in a bid to save money. “My brother was an industrious man,” he added.

