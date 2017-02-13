Manith given deputy role on CPP body

Search form

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s middle son, Hun Manith (pictured), was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People’s Party’s internal monitoring committee.
Prime Minister Hun Sen’s second son, Hun Manith, was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People’s Party’s internal monitoring committee, according to a statement signed by the premier on Thursday.

Major General Manith is also head of the Defence Ministry’s intelligence department.

The monitoring committee has the power to discipline members who are determined to have done wrong, and, in extreme cases, fire them.

Party spokesman Sok Eysan said Manith took Nai Pena’s role as deputy after the latter replaced former chief Say Phuthong, who had died last year. Manith was appointed to the committee in December.

He added that the appointment was made by the party’s permanent committee and not by the prime minister alone, and rejected any claims of nepotism. “We do not care whose child someone is,” he said.

But political analyst Meas Ny argued that the decision was clearly based on nepotism.

“Nepotism, corruption and being afraid of being criticised are the three main illnesses that have been happening,” he said, adding that the same could also be said of the opposition CNRP.

Contact authors: Mech Dara and Leonie Kijewski
