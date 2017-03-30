Many, but not all, Sok An roles to go to Chhin

On Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen officially revealed which roles his new deputy, Bin Chhin, would take over from the late deputy prime minister Sok An.

The announcement comes a week after the prime minister publicly refuted his spokesman’s claims that all of the late deputy prime minister’s roles would go to Chhin.

Sok An, who died earlier this month in a Beijing hospital after a long illness, was in charge of so many committees he was compared with a Hindu god of many arms. Chhin’s new roles, while extensive, are a reduced version of the jobs An held.

According to a government statement signed March 27, Chhin will be handed responsibility for a variety of tasks such as monitoring the Khmer Rouge tribunal, working on inter-country adoption issues, leading the National Authority for Land Dispute Resolution and assisting the prime minister in the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

He will also assist the prime minister in leading the Council of Ministers’ judicial council and organising responses to National Assembly members, among other tasks.

The new deputy will not, however, be in charge of the Apsara Authority, which oversees the Angkorian temples. That role will now be handed to Minister of Culture Phoeurng Sackona.

A royal sub-decree must be issued to make the new appointments official. Last week, the prime minister pledged that the sub-decree would be issued soon.