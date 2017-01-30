Two men were arrested for growing 82 illegal marijuana plants in Siem Reap province last week. Photo supplied.

Marijuana bust sees teen jailed

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday for growing 82 illegal marijuana plants, and has since been sent to pre-trial detention at the Siem Reap Provincial Court.

Chea Song, anti-drug unit chief in Varin district, said that mixed forces raided an illegal marijuana plantation located in Sre Noy commune. Officers arrested two youths at the scene, Chhay Sochea, 19, and Hak Phengsan, 26, who was subsequently let go. The marijuana crop was slashed and burned.

“During the interrogation, Chhay Sochea admitted that the marijuana plants were planted by him and said Hak Phengsan was not involved in this case,” Song said.

After the interrogation, Phengsan was allowed to go free, while Sochea was charged with “growing crops containing addictive substances illegally” and sent to the court to await trial.

The teen’s sentence will depend on whether or not authorities believe he meant to traffic the drug.

Marijuana is technically classified alongside heroin and methamphetamines, but authorities often make exceptions for traditional or personal use.