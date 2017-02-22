Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Mass fainting hits factory a second time

Factory workers receive medical assistance in Kampong Cham province yesterday after fainting due to fumes from pesticides being sprayed near their workplace
Factory workers receive medical assistance in Kampong Cham province yesterday after fainting due to fumes from pesticides being sprayed near their workplace. Photo supplied

Mass fainting hits factory a second time

Eighty workers at Ly Quiang Corp garment factory fainted yesterday in Kampong Cham’s Batheay district after inhaling pesticide used at a nearby farm, the National Social Security Fund said, the second such incident there in the past three months.

According to an NSSF statement, 77 workers are still receiving treatment at Batheay Referral Hospital, while three have been discharged. “The fainting was caused by inhaling pesticide sprayed by farmers near the factory. While they were working, they started to faint. They were sent to hospital immediately,” it reads.

In a similar event last November, more than 40 workers at the same factory fainted from inhaling pesticide fumes.

Deputy commune chief Doung Nga yesterday defended the use of pesticides by the area’s farmers. “They do it legally. We cannot ban them from using pesticides on their own crops, but we suggested them not to spray when the workers are working,” he said.

Factory worker Srey Nha said workers could not endure the smell of the pesticide and lost strength after inhaling it. “It was a very bad smell and we had difficulty breathing [But] now we are better.”

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern