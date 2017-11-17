McLaren McTotalled

A $1 million supercar was totalled in Koh Kong province after the truck transporting it crashed with another truck on Tuesday. Police claim they do not know the owner of what appears to be a McLaren P1. Social media was abuzz with rumours about the owner of the luxury car, which runs anywhere from $1 million to $1.3 million, before tax. Only 375 units of the British supercar exist in the world.

Sok Thorn, police chief of Botum Sakor district, said the truck carrying the McLaren collided with another truck transporting goods from Phnom Penh to Koh Kong’s Andong Teuk commune. Five people were injured in the crash, according to Thorn.

‘The police took the two trucks and one car to be kept at Botum Sakor District Police Station and are waiting for the procedure to be handled,’ said Thorn. He added that police do not know who caused the crash and are waiting for the owner of the car to come to the police station to settle the case.