Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - McLaren McTotalled

Content image - Phnom Penh Post

McLaren McTotalled

A $1 million supercar was totalled in Koh Kong province after the truck transporting it crashed with another truck on Tuesday. Police claim they do not know the owner of what appears to be a McLaren P1. Social media was abuzz with rumours about the owner of the luxury car, which runs anywhere from $1 million to $1.3 million, before tax. Only 375 units of the British supercar exist in the world.

Sok Thorn, police chief of Botum Sakor district, said the truck carrying the McLaren collided with another truck transporting goods from Phnom Penh to Koh Kong’s Andong Teuk commune. Five people were injured in the crash, according to Thorn.

‘The police took the two trucks and one car to be kept at Botum Sakor District Police Station and are waiting for the procedure to be handled,’ said Thorn. He added that police do not know who caused the crash and are waiting for the owner of the car to come to the police station to settle the case.

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a