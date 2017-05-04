Search form

A woman trains to be a maid in Malaysia at a facility in Phnom Penh in 2013. Pha Lina

Migrant abuses: Maid seeks return from Malaysia

In yet another case of a Cambodian migrant being abused by an employer in Malaysia, a Ratanakkiri family on Tuesday sought help from human rights organisation Adhoc to bring their daughter back after the 21-year-old claimed she hadn’t been paid for nearly three years.

Vin Naron left Cambodia for Malaysia in 2014 with the help of brokers. Her mother, Meas Samphors, 48, said her daughter recently called and asked for help to return to Cambodia because her employer hadn’t paid her and had confiscated her passport.

“I miss her so much,” Samphors said. “She said she is afraid to go out anywhere.”

Din Korny, a coordinator for Adhoc, said the organisation will file an official complaint seeking intervention with the provincial anti-human trafficking police department.

Separately the Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it had helped repatriate a 33-year-old woman from Kampong Thom, who went to Malaysia in 2014, and a 25-year-old woman from Kratie, who departed to Malaysia in 2015.

They both arrived in Cambodia yesterday after having work difficulties in Malaysia.

Contact author: Sen David
