Migrant worker loses arm in South Korea

A Cambodian worker in the South Korea city of Cheonan was seriously injured on Saturday morning after his arm got stuck in machinery causing him to lose most of his forearm.

In a post on Facebook, Cambodia’s Ambassador to South Korea Long Dimanche said Ngean Sokrith, a resident of Pursat province’s Krakor district, was on the job at a plastic manufacturing facility when his hand slipped and his arm was pulled into the ma­-chine.

Photos and videos of the incident posted on Facebook show Sokrith sitting on plastic crates with his right arm tied off with a rope to prevent blood loss. Dimanche added that the embassy had worked with local authorities to get Sokrith medical assistance and that officials would decide on a plan today to send the migrant worker back home.