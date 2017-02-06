Military commander sacked for threatening to shoot up KTV

The military commander of the Mongkol Borei district armed forces has been dismissed for allegedly threatening to shoot the owner of a KTV parlour with an AK-47 in Banteay Meanchey last week.

Commander Keo Sunly was sacked in a statement dated February 3 after he brandished his weapon at the KTV owner and staff on Wednesday in Russei Krork commune.

“Our police had received complaint the day after the incident against the commander for threatening them ... after he brought his AK 47 to their KTV,” said district police chief Sy Dy, adding Sunly’s actions were in response to his anger over being charged too much for drinking and singing.

The statement dismissing Sunly from his post was signed by Banteay Meanchey provincial armed forces commander Plon Dara, who declined to comment yesterday.

A district police officer, who asked not to be named, said Sunly had been arrested.

“The provincial military police have arrested him and detained him in its headquarters … after the court had issued arrested warrant,” the officer said.

Sok Keobondith, Banteay Meanchey court spokesman, said the court had ordered the authorities to take action against Sunly, but declined to comment further.