Military Police officer Chan Piseth (centre), 31, is photographed after his arrest on allegations of drug trafficking in Prey Veng province on Saturday. Photo supplied

Military cop arrested after being fingered by suspects

A Military Police officer in Prey Veng province was arrested for alleged drug trafficking on Saturday after two suspected dealers identified him as their supplier, according to police.

Keo Rethmony, provincial head of anti-drug police, said cops were tipped off after arresting and interrogating two suspected drug dealers – 24-year-old Mev Sovannara and a 15-year-old alleged accomplice – in Peam Chor district near Neak Leung market.

According to Rethmony, the two identified Chan Piseth, 31, a Military Police officer from the district’s Svay Phlos commune, as their supplier.

Police had the two arrested dealers call Piseth to set up a deal, then nabbed the officer after he showed up with 25 packs of methamphetamine, Rethmony said. The three suspects are accused of “trafficking, possessing and using” illegal drugs and will be sent to court today.

Law enforcement officials are working to root out drug use within their own ranks as part of an ongoing government crackdown on drugs that started at the beginning of the year.

Since then, the crackdown has ensnared several law enforcement officials. In January, the National Military Police force dismissed six officers for illegal drug use after tests revealed narcotics in their urine.

In February, three Kampot police officers were demoted after testing positive for meth. And in August, a Military Police officer and seven farmers were arrested with more than half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Preah Vihear province.

Ke Kim Yan, the head of the national anti-drug authority, said at the beginning of the crackdown that any police officers caught trafficking drugs would have their punishments “doubled, not reduced”.